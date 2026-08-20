Anna Faris Opens Up About Drinking, Depression and Sobriety: ‘Had to Take a Step Back’

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Anna Faris felt a strong correlation between “drinking and depression” while she was working toward getting sober after realizing she needed to take a step back.

While talking to Chelsea Handler on Thursday’s episode of the “Dear Chelsea” podcast, the “Scary Movie” alum got candid about her sobriety journey and how she has started to appreciate being recognized more.

“I really started to notice and appreciate if and when people recognize me, they would usually smile thinking about something f–king stupid I did onscreen,” Faris said. “I really started to notice that and absorb that.”

Handler asked if Faris thought getting sober led to that new level of appreciation she felt from fans. The “Scary Movie” star knew without a doubt there was a correlation and just “one of the many gifts” getting sober has given her.

“Turns out there’s a correlation between drinking and depression, for me for sure,” Faris added. “I had to take a step back and not self-sabotage.”

The actor also admitted to going through some mental health struggles toward the tail end of her run on “Mom” as she was feeling her career was “being put out to pasture.” This led to her leaving the show in 2020 one season before the CBS hit wrapped.

“I was, in hindsight, I think pretty depressed, like, perimenopausal depression without recognizing it,” Faris said. “I was just having a distant relationship with this city and my career and wondering if I had enough money to retire.”

She had touched on her reasons for leaving back in June while doing press for “Scary Movie 6.” She said on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast that the longevity of working on “Moms” rattled her by the end.

“I do think the intensity, towards the end, I think I started to lose my focus,” Faris said at the time. “I never had a job — I mean, besides waitressing — for over three months before.”

She added: “It was a complicated time. I think I should work it out, probably on more podcasts. … I’m always hesitant to really chew into my experience on ‘Mom’ because seven years is a huge chunk of time. And filled with any chunk of time that seven years gives. And being a part of an intense, amazing project.”

You can listen to Faris’ full “Dear Chelsea” podcast episode here.