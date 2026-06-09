Anna Faris Tried to Make Cindy ‘Classic MAGA’ With a Melania Trump Joke in ‘Scary Movie 6’ | Video

Anna Faris wanted Cindy to be MAGA in “Scary Movie 6,” but that character choice and her Melania Trump joke both ended up getting cut.

While talking to Dexerto this week, the actress explained that her original pitch for Cindy’s return to the franchise involved her having gone down the “MAGA rabbit hole” in a big way. She also wanted the character to have some Melania Trump tendencies — but neither of those ideas made the final cut.

“I was always pushing for Cindy to be classic MAGA rabbit hole,” Faris said. “The kind of person that you saw outside of the Walmart during quarantine that was raising some kind of crazy-ass fuss.”

“There was a moment where I am getting wasted, like so drunk… I am in my truck and I look into the rearview mirror and I say, ‘Be best, Cindy Campbell. Be best,’” she added. “That didn’t make it, but I liked my little winking there. You know, what are you gonna do? You gonna be mad at Cindy?”

“I’m in a movie that is truly the most offensive movie ever made, and I’m the lead of it. And I participate in offensive ideas,” Faris further noted. “I think I can kind of do anything. It liberated me.”

She returned to the horror spoof franchise for the sixth installment after sitting out the last film. The “Scary Movie” series also returned to the Wayans after they created the concept, but had it taken from them after the success of “Scary Movie 2” prompted them to advocate for a better deal for a third film.

“I feel like I can finally thank Keenen Ivory Wayans, properly,” Faris told TheWrap at the premiere on the Paramount lot last week.

“Scary Movie” is now playing in theaters.