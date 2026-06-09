Home > Creative Content > Movies

Anna Faris Tried to Make Cindy ‘Classic MAGA’ With a Melania Trump Joke in ‘Scary Movie 6’ | Video

“I’m in a movie that is truly the most offensive movie ever made, and I’m the lead of it. And I participate in offensive ideas,” the actress says

Jacob Bryant
Anna Faris, Scary Movie
Anna Faris at the "Scary Movie" premiere on the Paramount lot on June 3, 2026. (Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Anna Faris wanted Cindy to be MAGA in “Scary Movie 6,” but that character choice and her Melania Trump joke both ended up getting cut.

While talking to Dexerto this week, the actress explained that her original pitch for Cindy’s return to the franchise involved her having gone down the “MAGA rabbit hole” in a big way. She also wanted the character to have some Melania Trump tendencies — but neither of those ideas made the final cut.

“I was always pushing for Cindy to be classic MAGA rabbit hole,” Faris said. “The kind of person that you saw outside of the Walmart during quarantine that was raising some kind of crazy-ass fuss.”

amazing-digital-circus-last-act
Read Next
How 'The Amazing Digital Circus' Added to the Box Office's YouTube Bonanza

“There was a moment where I am getting wasted, like so drunk… I am in my truck and I look into the rearview mirror and I say, ‘Be best, Cindy Campbell. Be best,’” she added. “That didn’t make it, but I liked my little winking there. You know, what are you gonna do? You gonna be mad at Cindy?”

“I’m in a movie that is truly the most offensive movie ever made, and I’m the lead of it. And I participate in offensive ideas,” Faris further noted. “I think I can kind of do anything. It liberated me.”

@dexerto Anna Faris reveals a joke got which was cut from Scary Movie 6 #annafarris #scarymovie #movies ♬ original sound – Dexerto

She returned to the horror spoof franchise for the sixth installment after sitting out the last film. The “Scary Movie” series also returned to the Wayans after they created the concept, but had it taken from them after the success of “Scary Movie 2” prompted them to advocate for a better deal for a third film.

“I feel like I can finally thank Keenen Ivory Wayans, properly,” Faris told TheWrap at the premiere on the Paramount lot last week.

“Scary Movie” is now playing in theaters.

Marlon Wayans in 'Scary Movie'
Read Next
‘Scary Movie’ Review: The Crass Horror Comedy Is Back, Whether We Like It or Not

Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant is an Audience Writer for TheWrap. He has been covering the entertainment industry since 2015. Before joining The Wrap in 2024, he was a web editor for Variety and worked at Ranker helping to grow the site’s entertainment coverage.

Please wait while we verify your access…

Comments