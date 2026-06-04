Anna Faris Says It Feels ‘Incredible’ for ‘Scary Movie’ to Be Back in The Wayans’ Hands

“Scary Movie” is back in theaters this weekend after a 13-year hiatus — or 25, depending on who you ask.

According to Anna Faris, it feels “incredible” for the horror parody franchise to be back in The Wayans’ hands after they gifted the world the first two films in 2000 and 2001, but subsequently lost creative control for the following three.

“I feel like I can finally thank Keenen Ivory Wayans, properly,” the actress behind Cindy told TheWrap at the Paramount lot premiere on Wednesday night. And while Brenda (Regina Hall) wasn’t able to make it, Faris said it isn’t surprising that their bond has withstood the test of time in pop culture history.

“Cindy and Brenda always had a friendship that no one could explain. You just can’t kill us,” she shared. “You kinda wanna kill Cindy sometimes, she’s a little annoying.”

Indeed, Brenda and Cindy are both back for “Scary Movie 6,” which sees many of the original characters return for a script written by Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Keenen Ivory Wayans, Craig Wayans and Rick Alvarez.

“It is a heartfelt journey. I feel so blessed to be able to say that I started my career with these guys and 20-something years later they’re calling me to take over the biggest franchise with their name on it. I was very excited, I had ideas immediately,” director Michael Tiddes said. “There’s movies out there that hit a nerve with society and it’s very obvious what they are; you watch them and they just stick out. I’m also just a big fan of a lot of the movies that we’re doing. You want to be able to have that opportunity to connect with the audience’s memory of the original piece you’re sending up. It makes your jokes work a lot better.”

“It just speaks to the lasting power of the Wayans’ brand, and the fact that they got it back. I felt ever since the second one, a great injustice was done. Now it just feels like justice is served,” star Jon Abrahams added. “Nothing makes me happier than that they’re back at the helm and that it’s their brand of comedy and we’re offending everybody — nobody is safe. Go to the movie theater and laugh. Don’t take yourself so seriously. C’mon, what’re we doing here?”

Fellow returning castmates Cheri Oteri, Lochlyn Munro, Chris Elliott, Carmen Electra and Anthony Anderson also walked the red carpet, alongside new additions like Damon Wayans Jr., Heidi Gardner, Kim Wayans, Deon Cole, Savannah Lee Nassif, Sydney Park, Cameron Scott Roberts, Gregg Wayans, Benny Zielke, Ruby Snowber and Olivia Rose Keegan.

“They wanted to make sure that they owned it from the start, so they started the screenplay from the get-go and didn’t work off anybody else’s work and it really came from them. That was essential in the process,” Miramax CEO Jonathan Glickman explained. “Across the board, we trust them and they should be treated with the respect of the auteurs who were making huge movies back in those days.”

“Actually, the biggest issue was getting them all to be on the same page to go do this, but we knew we wanted them to do it. Once we made that happen, it was about giving them the creative say at the end of the day,” he continued. “Their taste is what we’re trusting. Especially in comedy, you don’t want group taste and you don’t want a bunch of studio executives saying ‘This is funny.’ You need a point of view, and that’s what these guys have.”

“Scary Movie” offends audiences everywhere this Friday, only in theaters.