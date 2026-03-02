‘Scary Movie 6’ Trailer Reunites Anna Faris and Regina Hall With Shawn and Marlon Wayans 26 Years Later

Guess who’s baaaaaack? The trailer for “Scary Movie 6” dropped on Monday morning, teasing the original crew’s updated take on the horror genre.

Anna Faris, Regina Hall, Shawn Wayans and Marlon Wayans — aka the Core Four — reunite to spoof modern scary movies like “Sinners,” “The Substance,” “Terrifier,” “M3GAN,” “Get Out,” “Halloween Ends,” “Midsommar” and, of course, “Scream 6.”

Play video

“Twenty-six years after outrunning a suspiciously familiar masked killer (‘Ghostface’), the Core Four are back in the killer’s crosshairs and no horror movie IP is safe,” per the logline. It also promises to “slash through reboots, remakes, requels, prequels, sequels, spin-offs, elevated horror, origin stories, anything with the word legacy in it, and every ‘final chapter’ that absolutely isn’t final. Nothing is sacred. No trope survives. ​Every line gets crossed. The Wayans are back to cancel the Cancel Culture.”

Original stars Jon Abrahams, Lochlyn Munro, Dave Sheridan and Cheri Oteri, as well as Anthony Anderson and Chris Elliott, also return. The official trailer reveal comes days after Marlon leaked it himself with an Instagram video he recorded from a movie theater.

“Scary Movie 6” hits theaters on June 12.