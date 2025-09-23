Regina Hall teased that the sixth “Scary Movie” film will push today’s comedic boundaries.

“I think for us it’s: Well, let’s see how far we can push humor in 2025. That’s a big thing,” Hall, who plays Brenda Meeks in the franchise, told Amy Poehler during a Tuesday appearance on her “Good Hang” podcast.

She added that one of the keys to nailing comedy is making sure everyone is on the table.

“The great thing is that you get at everybody; that’s what comedy — that’s where it lives, right? Getting at everybody,” Hall said.

Watch Hall’s podcast appearance below:

“Scary Movie,” the Wayans brothers’ movie series that parodies well-known horror films, hit theaters with its first flick in 2000. The franchise went on to have five more installments, but Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans and Keenen Ivory Wayans stepped back creatively after the second movie.

Hall starred in the first four films. The actress-producer recalled joining the “Scary Movie” universe as a “huge fan of the Wayans,” but noted that she wasn’t sure she was going to return for the second film because Brenda appeared to be fatally stabbed by angry movie theater patrons in the first film.

“I didn’t expect to come back for the second one. I didn’t have a deal,” Hall said. When asked how Brenda was brought back into the fold, Hall said, “It was a near-death experience, and then I became psychic, but I really wasn’t psychic at all. Brenda just swore she was psychic.”

Back in January, Paramount Pictures announced that it would be releasing “Scary Movie 6” wide on June 12, 2026. It slated to be the first Wayans brothers’ reunion in 18 years, as the family will write an all-new original script for the reboot. The “Scary Movie” film franchise was developed by Marlon, Shawn and Keenen Ivory Wayans. Keenen wrote and directed the first two films, while Marlon and Shawn wrote and starred in the first two.

Hall and fellow “Scary Movie” alum Anna Faris signed on to return as Brenda and Cindy last month.

“We can’t wait to bring Brenda and Cindy back to life and be reunited with our great friends Keenen, Shawn and Marlon — three men we’d literally die for (in Brenda’s case, again),” the actresses said in a joint statement.

