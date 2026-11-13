Antonio Sabàto Jr. Expresses ‘Unconditional’ Love for Son Jack After His Arrest in Fatal Hit-and-Run

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Antonio Sabàto Jr. expressed his “unconditional” love for son Jack after the latter was arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Anchorage, Alaska on Monday.

In a statement released to social media on Wednesday, Sabàto Jr., who is an actor best known for his work on “General Hospital” and Melrose Place,” said that he and his family were “navigating an extremely sensitive and deeply personal matter.”

“As a father, my love for my children remains unconditional, and my priority is the well-being of my family,” the actor, who shares Jack with ex Virginia Madsen, wrote. “We ask that the public and members of the media honor our privacy during this difficult time and keep us all in your thoughts and prayers.”

He added: “I also wish to extend my heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the gentleman who tragically lost his life. My thoughts and prayers are with them as well. We sincerely appreciate your compassion, understanding and respect for the privacy of everyone impacted.”

Sabàto Jr.’s 32-year-old son Jack was arrested Monday after 42-year-old pedestrian Carl Simmonds was fatally struck by a Chevrolet Tahoe. According to investigators, the younger Sabàto allegedly hit Simmonds and then kept on driving.

Jack Sabàto, who was arraigned on Tuesday, currently faces a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident without assisting the injured person, as well as a misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death.

In addition to Jack, Sabàto Jr. is a father to daughter Mina, who he welcomed with ex Kristin Rossetti Biasi, and youngest son Antonio III, who he welcomed with ex Cheryl Nunes.