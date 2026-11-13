Shawn Mendes Scolded by Jewish Nonprofit for Calling Gaza Conflict a Genocide: ‘Irresponsible’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Shawn Mendes is facing criticism from the Jewish nonprofit Creative Community for Peace after declaring on social media that “there is a genocide happening before our eyes” in Gaza. The organization applauded the singer’s efforts to educate himself but called the post “irresponsible.”

The “Stitches” singer took to Instagram Thursday to share that he had been working to educate himself about the war in Gaza and said, “There is a genocide happening before our eyes.”

“The senseless killing in Gaza must stop,” he wrote. “The children and families in Palestine have suffered for far too long, and they need our help.”

“I feel it now as I type this,” he added. “I also feel the need to do something to help. The more of us that use our voice, the closer we are to change. If you agree please search your heart, find your courage and do what you can to help. These children in Palestine have had to be brave for too long. It’s our turn to do the same now.”

The singer then encouraged others to donate, hold people in power accountable, educate themselves, encourage others and challenge prevailing narratives. In the caption, he tagged several pro-Palestinian organizations, including the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF).

Hours later, Creative Community for Peace responded, saying that while it applauded Mendes’ efforts to educate himself, his post suggested that his understanding of the conflict was “deeply biased and one-sided.”

“By accusing Israel of genocide, Shawn is repeating a dangerous lie propagated by Hamas and rooted in Soviet-era propaganda,” a spokesperson for CCFP said. “Words matter. Especially when they come from an artist with nearly 70 million followers on social media.”

The statement clarified that the nonprofit did not question Mendes’ compassion for Palestinians but that “compassion without context is not education” and can lead to amplifying false narratives.

“The entertainment community has an enormous capacity to promote understanding,” the statement continued. “It also has a responsibility to avoid amplifying misinformation and rhetoric that can fuel hatred. Having a public platform does not make someone an authority, and good intentions do not excuse misinformation. Speaking up takes courage. Taking the time to understand what you’re speaking about takes responsibility.”

Mendes joins a growing list of artists who have spoken out against Israel’s military conflict in Gaza.

Last month, Macklemore was removed as an opening act on Ed Sheeran’s Loop tour over pro-Palestinian comments he’d previously made on stage at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium owner Robert Kraft purportedly led the charge to have Macklemore removed from the tour by allegedly threatening to block Sheeran’s shows at his venues if the rapper remained on the bill.

Sheeran came under heavy fire for acquiescing to Kraft’s demands, including from YouTuber Ms. Rachel, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and “Hacks” star Hannah Einbinder. The Loop tour’s other openers, Aaron Rowe, Lukas Graham and Finneas, as well as Sheeran’s own backing band Beoga, all dropped out over the controversy.

Other artists who have spoken out include Dua Lipa, Macklemore, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas and Hozier.

You can read the full CCFP statement below:

Shawn Mendes says he has been educating himself about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Unfortunately, his recent statement suggests that his education has been deeply biased and one-sided.

By accusing Israel of genocide, Shawn is repeating a dangerous lie propagated by Hamas and rooted in Soviet-era propaganda. Recently, Creative Community for Peace released an open letter signed by more than 6,000 leaders and public figures from across entertainment, academia, government, religion, and public life, rejecting this accusation and warning of its role in fueling antisemitism worldwide.

Words matter. Especially when they come from an artist with nearly 70 million followers on social media.

Extremist accusations against Israel do not exist in a vacuum. Anti-Jewish hatred has surged around the world, fueled in part by these false and inflammatory charges. When influential artists amplify these accusations to millions of followers, they lend them credibility and help create an environment in which Jews are increasingly vilified, harassed, and targeted.

We do not question Shawn’s compassion for Palestinian civilians or his desire to alleviate their suffering.

But compassion without context is not education. Amplifying a narrative without understanding its origins, including the role of Hamas and its disinformation campaign, is irresponsible.

If Shawn is genuinely committed to educating himself, we encourage him to engage with Israelis, Palestinians, Jewish voices, and credible sources across the spectrum, rather than relying solely on those who reinforce what he already believes or belong to the anti-Israel movement.

The entertainment community has an enormous capacity to promote understanding. It also has a responsibility to avoid amplifying misinformation and rhetoric that can fuel hatred. Having a public platform does not make someone an authority, and good intentions do not excuse misinformation.

Speaking up takes courage. Taking the time to understand what you’re speaking about takes responsibility.

We hope Shawn Mendes will do both. Creative Community for Peace would welcome the opportunity to engage with him, broaden his understanding of the conflict, and explore how he can use his platform to effect positive change.