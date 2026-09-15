Ed Sheeran Insists Dropping Macklemore Was Not His Decision: ‘I Am Not Complicit’

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Ed Sheeran shared his side of the story on Tuesday, a day after Macklemore was dropped from the Loop Tour for sharing his pro-Palestine stance onstage.

“Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter’s decision. It was not mine. Macklemore’s contract for the tour was with the promoter, not me,” Sheeran explained. “I would never let down the fans who had made plans, nor would I abandon the touring crew and the other support acts and musicians who rely on me for work and to make a living.”

The “Shape of You” singer’s statement appears to corroborate both Macklemore and Robert Kraft’s version of events after the rapper blamed the billionaire for his removal due to his “Free Palestine” messaging.

“I am appalled by the conflict between Israel and Palestine. The suffering and pain caused on both sides is a human tragedy,” Sheeran began his Instagram message. “There are too many wars across the world causing immeasurable pain, none of which should be tolerated.”

“After Macklemore’s performances at my New Jersey shows, venues on my upcoming tour dates communicated that they would pull the shows if he was still supporting. I was informed that this stance was based on how Macklemore conveyed part of his message during his performance, rather than on everything that was said,” he added. “I spoke with the venues at length all week to try and build a bridge. One of those people was Robert Kraft. I was also involved in direct talks with promoters along with activists on both side to try and find a mutual resolution for all, but the venue’s and promoter’s decision was final.”

“Based on Macklemore’s recent actions, material shared from the stage during Ed Sheeran’s shows in New Jersey, and a broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery that we believe has been deeply offensive and hurtful to the Jewish community, we determined that his participation in the Sept. 25 and 26 concerts at Gillette Stadium would cross that line,” the New England Patriots owner shared in a Monday statement.

Macklemore was originally scheduled to open for eight more shows on Sheeran’s tour, kicking back up Friday in Philadelphia. These updates come a week after the Israeli American Council condemned his pro-Palestine messaging, issuing a petition for his removal from the tour.

“I am not complicit. I have my personal views on this devastating conflict. Just because I choose not to speak publicly, it doesn’t mean that I don’t have them, and it doesn’t mean I don’t care. Nor does it mean I don’t support causes in my own, personal way,” Sheeran further insisted on Tuesday. “There is a reason I do not use my professional platform for politics — My audience includes young people, often children, of all backgrounds. Those who come to my shows do not expect a political forum. I respect Macklemore’s strength of purpose to stand up and shout for what he believes. However, there is room for multiple approaches to same end: peace.”

For his part, Macklemore made sure to point out that “Antisemitism is real” in his initial statement, while also noting that “more than 20,000 children have been killed in Gaza alone.”

“Ed was in a f–ked up position. He knew it. His typical apolitical stance was being challenged in a way it never had been before,” he wrote on Monday. “But he couldn’t get past his public-facing ‘I don’t take sides.’”

“I didn’t need 10 shows from Ed. I needed two. Two chances to stand in front of 90,000 people and say the words that somehow became too dangerous to say. Free Palestine,” Macklemore concluded. “If those words cost me the stage, while turning the conversation back to Palestine, then it was the most successful tour I’ve been on.”