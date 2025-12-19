Ariana Grande Knew ‘Wicked’ Was a Hit When the Film Inspired a ‘Disturbing’ Mac ‘n Cheese Collab | Video

Ariana Grande just shared the moment she realized that “Wicked” and its sequel “Wicked: For Good” were a little bigger than she originally thought.

Seth Meyers asked the Academy Award-nominated actress on her first appearance on his late night show which “Wicked” merchandise she coveted most. She said that her mom went a little overboard and has it all.

“I was like, ‘Mom, it’s OK. Universal, they’re gonna send it,’” she shared. But there were a few things that the actress, who plays Glinda in both films, found a little disturbing.

“The pink and green — I hope this is OK to say — the pink and green, was it mac ‘n cheese?” she said. Meyers agreed, joking: “I’ve never done anything where people have been like, ‘We’re gonna mac ‘n cheese it.’”

Grande is next set to host “Saturday Night Live” this weekend with musical guest Cher. The pop star said that she met the musical icon for the first time just moments before her Thursday talk show appearance.

Saturday will mark Grande’s third time hosting “SNL,” and Cher’s first musical guest appearance since 1987. She did return, though, to perform “If I Could Turn Back Time” at “SNL: The Homecoming Concert” in honor of 50 seasons of the sketch series.

The “Wicked” star did not reveal any hints at what sketches or songs the duo may have up their sleeves, but she said that Cher is “the one and only” and that there will be some holiday themes sprinkled in.