‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Voice Actor Slams David Ellison’s Paramount as ‘Straight Up Evil’

Greg Baldwin, who voiced Uncle Iroh in season three of Nickelodeon’s “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” came out swinging against the “slippery and clueless bunch” at Paramount.

“Hard truth…,” the actor began a post shared Saturday on X. “I can speak freely because I’m 65 years old and my pocketful of f–ks is seriously depleted. Working as a paralegal at various studios in LA for thirty years…I had the opportunity to observe studio executives closely.”

Hard truth…



I can speak freely because I’m 65 years old and my pocketful of fucks is seriously depleted.



Working as a paralegal at various studios in LA for thirty years…I had the opportunity to observe studio executives closely.



They’re generally a slippery and clueless… https://t.co/etyCYk7MDc — Greg Baldwin (@GregBaldwinIroh) June 6, 2026

He continued, “They’re generally a slippery and clueless bunch who shouldn’t be allowed near anything remotely creative…but the new regime at Paramount is straight up evil. I assure you. These soulless b–tards have nothing but contempt for a show about grace and redemption and the struggle against fascism.”

“ATLA is a mystery to them,” he warned. “They. Do. Not. Value. The. Franchise.”

Baldwin’s message appearted to be a reference to news that a planned RPG game based on the beloved series has been cancelled. IGN reported the game was announced in 2024 and set to be released during the 2027/28 window. IGN also reported the game was planned to be “the biggest video game in franchise history.”

Shawn Kittelsen, senior vice president, head of creative and production at Paramount Games Studio, told the outlet the game was no longer on the docket after the formation of Paramount Games Studio last fall.

“That’s a project that wasn’t in production when we came in,” Kittelsen told IGN. “We didn’t start this iteration of Paramount Games until last fall, after the Paramount Skydance merger. So that game was not in production.”

Bloomberg also reported Saturday that Paramount may be considering selling the rights to the franchise to another studio. While specific rights were not detailed, it’s believed Paramount is considering selling its “children’s assets,” including Viacom and Nickelodeon.