Toph Joins the Fight in Action-Packed ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Season 2 Teaser

The “Blind Bandit” has joined the fight against the Fire Nation.

Netflix released a new teaser for the second season of its live-action “Avatar: The Last Airbender” series Wednesday, giving a first look at the continuing adventures of Team Avatar. The trailer also unveiled Miya Cech as the fan-favorite character Toph, a blind Earthbender who joins the Avatar’s quest against the Fire Nation and Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim).

“Everything is vibrating,” a voice can be heard saying in the teaser. “All around us, the world is turning. There’s a secret life beneath us. We’re all connected through the Earth.”

“Avatar: The Last Airbender” Season 2 follows the ongoing adventures of Team Avatar, which includes the titular Airbender — and now Waterbender — Aang (Gordon Cormier), Waterbender Katara (Kiawentiio), her brother Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Aang’s companions Appa and Momo.

Similar to the events in the second season of the original animated series, the new season will see Aang as he further immerses himself in the Earth Kingdom, part of his plan to become an Eartbender — which he needs to accomplish to become the multi-elemental Avatar. On this quest, Team Avatar meets Toph Beifong, a young, blind Earthbender who uses her abilities to “see” through vibrations.

The new footage gave a good look at both Toph’s vibrational sight and her Earthbending combat abilities. Fans also got a glimpse at the evolving relationship/mentorship between Firebending Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu) and his Uncle Iroh (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee). Lightning-bender (and Zuko’s sister) Azula (Elizabeth Yu) was featured briefly in the trailer, as were her companions, Mai (Thalia Tran) and Ty Lee (Momona Tamada), all of whom took on expanded roles as the animated series progressed.

Christine Boylan and Jabbar Raisani became showrunners for the second and third seasons of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” in April 2024 after Albert Kim, the previous showrunner, stepped down. Kim remains on as an executive producer alongside Boylan, Raisani and Brendan Ferguson, as well as Dan Lin and Ryan Halprin from Rideback. Boylan wrote for the second season, while Raisani directed alongside Anu Menon, Amit Gupta and Hiromi Kamata.

No release date has been given for the second season of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” on Netflix, though the show will release in 2026. Netflix additionally shared an audio description teaser, which is linked below.