‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Film Gets New Title

Are you an “Avatar: The Last Airbender” fan who has quietly … or not so quietly … been resenting that the show and its upcoming film have had to share that title with a different “Avatar?” Well, Paramount finally has an answer to that.

During the studio’s CinemaCon presentation, Nickelodeon and Paramount Animation president Ramsey Naito announced that when Aang makes his big screen debut next year, it will be with a film that bears his name: “The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender.”

In his film debut, Korean singer-songwriter Eric Nam will voice Aang in the film, which is set years after the beloved Nickelodeon series and will follow him in his young adult years. “Rugrats” and “Fairly OddParents” voice star Dionne Quan will play Toph while Canadian TV star Jessica Matten will play Katara. Dave Bautista and Steven Yeun are also set to star in the film.

“The Legend of Aang” is one of several Nickelodeon titles on Paramount’s film slate. A new “Spongebob SquarePants” movie titled, “The Search for SquarePants,” will hit theaters this holiday season and a sequel to “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” is in the works for next year along with “Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie.”