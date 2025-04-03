Glen Powell Runs for His Life in First ‘The Running Man’ Footage

After being announced at last year’s CinemaCon, Edgar Wright, Glen Powell, Colman Domingo and Josh Brolin took the main stage on Thursday to present the first footage for Paramount’s “The Running Man.”

The sneak peek starts in an alley in the future where we meet firefighter Ben Richards. “The Running Man is the biggest show in the country,” Brolin says.

“The thrill of the hunt, can you feel it?” Domingo says.

Shots of the game show set is shown. “Hunt him down,” Domingo screams as Richards is chased. “Stop filming me,” Richards says.

More stunts ensue.”I’m still here you s–t eaters,” Powell says as armed troops come for him.

Powell stars in the project along with Brolin, Domingo, Lee Pace, Katy O’Brian and Daniel Ezra. Edgar Wright directed and co-wrote the story with his “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” collaborator Michael Bacall.

As TheWrap first reported, Powell took on the role filled by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1987 film set in a dystopian future Los Angeles, where a framed police helicopter pilot is forced into a violent game show where convicts are hunted down by assassins with the promise of a pardon if they survive. O’Brian is playing one of the other contestants on the show.

King’s futuristic novel differs a bit from the original film. The book is a chase thriller set in a dystopian America in the year 2025. The story centers on Ben Richards, a desperate man who participates in violent reality show “The Running Man” in order to win enough money to revive his gravely ill daughter. The show follows Richards being chased by numerous hunters, sent to kill him.

King first published the “The Running Man” under his pseudonym Richard Bachman in 1982.

The film will be released on Nov. 7. According to an insider with knowledge of the project, the new movie “is a more faithful adaptation” of the novel. Simon Kinberg, Nira Park and Wright are producing.