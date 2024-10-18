Lee Pace to Hunt Glen Powell in ‘The Running Man’

Lee Pace has been cast in Paramount Pictures’ “The Running Man,” based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King that the author first published under the pseudonym Richard Bachman, the studio announced on Friday.

Glen Powell is set to star. Josh Brolin, Katy O’Brian and Daniel Ezra also recently joined the cast. According to the Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the news, “Pace is essentially the heavy of the movie, playing the brutal chief hunter for the network airing the game shows and tasked by the producer (Brolin) with tracking down Powell’s character.”

Edgar Wright is attached to direct and co-write the story with his “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” collaborator Michael Bacall, who wrote the script.

As TheWrap first reported, Powell will take the role filled by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1987 film set in a dystopian future Los Angeles, where a framed police helicopter pilot is forced into a violent game show where convicts are hunted down by assassins with the promise of a pardon if they survive. O’Brian is playing one of the other contestants on the show.

The film will be released on Nov. 21, 2025. According to an insider with knowledge of the project, the new movie “is a more faithful adaptation” of the novel. Simon Kinberg, Nira Park and Wright are producing.

Pace is best known for “Pushing Daisies” and for playing Marvel villain Ronan the Accuser in 2014’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” and 2019’s “Captain Marvel.” He currently stars in Apple TV’s sci-fi series “Foundation,” which will be entering its third season.

