Glen Powell Is a 21st Century Movie Star Charting His Own Path | Analysis

Glen Powell was the hit of the summer. That winning smile, the Texas charm, the confidence mixed with dorkiness that permeated his characters in the blockbuster “Twisters,” screwball Netflix comedy “Hit Man” and traditional rom-com “Anyone but You.”

Hollywood’s no stranger to “it” stars of the moment, and each charts his or her own course that may or may not manifest the next Brad Pitt or Julia Roberts. But as the conversation around whether Powell is a “movie star” surged, the actor seized his in-demand status and took a different route: creating his own destiny.

As Glen Powell Summer was heating up, the actor was offered the lead in the next “Jurassic World” movie — a reboot to a franchise that’s made over $6 billion worldwide and that Chris Pratt carried over the last three movies.