Best Coast Frontwoman Calls for Casey Wasserman to Step Down From Namesake Agency Over Epstein Ties

Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino, a client of Wasserman Music, called for Casey Wasserman to step down and rebrand his management company after his email correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell leaked as part of the Epstein files.

The rock frontwoman wrote an open letter Thursday, stating that regret was “not enough” from the entertainment and music mogul.

“Regret without accountability is just damage control,” Consentino wrote in her Instagram post.

“Artists are tired of swallowing scandals like this,” she added. “We are tired of watching harm minimized or brushed off as ‘a long time ago,’ while the impact of that harm is still very real, especially for women and survivors of sexual assault.”

Her five page “public refusual” went on to note that she will not accept that this is “just how things are” in the music industry. Consentino has been represented by Wasserman Music since 2021. She asked for her band’s name to be removed from the website completely to distance herself from the CEO and founder.

“I do not want my name on the website of a man who was ever a personal friend of an accomplice to a literal pedophile, or associated with Jeffrey Epstein himself,” she wrote, reaffirming her allegiance to her agent of 15 years Sam Hunt. “I am in the Sam Hunt business. I am not in the Wasserman business.”

Emails exchanged between Wasserman and convicted sex trafficker and Epstein accomplice Maxwell were released in the Epstein files. The correspondence included personal and flirtatious messages between the two with one email even asking, “So, what do I have to do to see you in a tight leather outfit?”

Wasserman released a statement, saying he “deeply regrets [his] correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell which took place over two decades ago, long before her horrific crimes came to light.”

“I never had a personal or business relationship with Jeffrey Epstein,” he clarified. “As is well documented, I went on a humanitarian trip as part of a delegation with the Clinton Foundation in 2002 on the Epstein plane. I am terribly sorry for having any association with either of them.”

Cosentino is not the first to speak out against the businessman. Several Los Angeles city councilmembers called for him to step down as chair for the LA28 Olympics committee. He has been involved with the Olympics bid since 2017.