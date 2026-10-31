Hollywood’s Best Pop Culture Halloween Costumes of 2026… So Far

We’re being treated to an extra-long Halloween this weekend thanks to the end of daylight saving time, which means one more hour than usual to celebrate the spooky season.
As such, your favorite celebrities are proudly showing off their costumes after Halloweekend 2026 kicked off on Friday night (or even earlier, for some).
Naturally, the network morning shows made the most of the holiday, with “GMA” introducing George Skeleton-opoulos and “Today” celebrating 100 years of NBC. Meanwhile, celebs like Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Chlöe Bailey, Benito Skinner and Mary Beth Barone have already gone viral for their unique looks.
Check out some of Hollywood’s best pop culture Halloween costumes of 2026, below:
More to come…