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Hollywood’s Best Pop Culture Halloween Costumes of 2026… So Far

An extra hour of Halloweekend means even more time to get into character this spooky season

JD Knapp
Inde Navarette and Michael Johnston in "Obsession" (Focus Features)
Inde Navarette and Michael Johnston in "Obsession" (Focus Features)
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We’re being treated to an extra-long Halloween this weekend thanks to the end of daylight saving time, which means one more hour than usual to celebrate the spooky season.

As such, your favorite celebrities are proudly showing off their costumes after Halloweekend 2026 kicked off on Friday night (or even earlier, for some).

Naturally, the network morning shows made the most of the holiday, with “GMA” introducing George Skeleton-opoulos and “Today” celebrating 100 years of NBC. Meanwhile, celebs like Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Chlöe Bailey, Benito Skinner and Mary Beth Barone have already gone viral for their unique looks.

Check out some of Hollywood’s best pop culture Halloween costumes of 2026, below:

More to come…

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JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

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