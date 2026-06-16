Bob Odenkirk Brings Back ‘Better Call Saul’ for America’s 250th Birthday | Video

Bob Odenkirk reprised his “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” role as tenacious, morally questionable lawyer Saul Goodman in a new video cheekily and ominously celebrating America’s 250th birthday.

“Hi! I’m Saul Goodman. Did you know you have rights?” Odenkirk’s Saul says in a short video posted to YouTube on Sunday. “Well, you do! Sure, they’re old-timey. They were written by a bunch of guys in powdered wigs and knee socks. Boring! But believe it or not, they’re still surprisingly relevant.”

The video frames Odenkirk in front of the same “We the People” wallpaper that adorned his character’s office in both AMC series. The actor is even wearing one of Saul’s signature ear pieces and tacky, colorful suits, telling viewers to remember their rights as America celebrates its milestone anniversary.

“Your rights include, but are not limited to: Freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, freedom of the press, freedom against unreasonable searches and seizures, etc., etc.,” Odenkirk’s Saul notes. “Wow, you lucky so-and-so. Look at you. You got rights coming out the wazoo!”

“All because a whole bunch of good people, 250 years’ worth, sacrificed everything they had for this awesome wallpaper behind me,” he concluded. “Know your rights. And for the love of Mike, don’t ever give them up.” The video then ends with an unexpected cameo from Odenkirk’s former co-star, Jonathan Banks, who briefly reprises his role as fixer Mike Ehrmantraut to tell viewers, “I’m Mike, and I approve this message.”

It has been nearly four years since “Better Call Saul,” co-creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould’s acclaimed “Breaking Bad” prequel, wrapped up its six-season run. During its time on the air, Odenkirk received six Emmy nominations for his nuanced, layered lead performance in the series.

Gould also shared the video on Bluesky, simply writing, “Here’s something…” In response to concerns from some fans, he also later confirmed, “This is not AI!”