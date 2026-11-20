Bowen Yang apologized Friday after facing criticism for referring to Jewish singer Regina Spektor as a “Zio,” an antisemitic slur, during an October episode of the “Las Culturistas” podcast.
In a Friday Instagram post, the “Saturday Night Live” alum said he had used the word without knowing its antisemitic history and acknowledged that he had adopted language popularized by far-right movements.
“I want to genuinely apologize for using a word on the podcast without knowing its antisemitic history, especially since we’ve repudiated antisemitism on the show as recently as the last two weeks,” Yang said in a Friday Instagram post. “Particularly upsetting to realize that I adopted language popularized by far-right movements whose rhetoric we should be wary of and act against.”
Back in an Oct. 14 episode of “Las Culturistas,” where Yang and co-host Matt Rogers interviewed “Jury Duty” star Edy Modica, Spektor’s name was brought up while discussing SUNY Purchase (where the “Fidelity” artist attended college).
“And now she’s out to lunch,” Modica commented, prompting Rogers to ask the actress if she was “upset with Regina lately.”
“She’s just like a little Israel hardcore,” Modica noted, as Yang chimed in with: “Yeah, she’s Zio.”
“Zio” is an antisemitic slur popularized by former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke.
Despite the episode airing over a month ago, a clip of the conversation resrufaced on X and by Thursday several celebrities began condemning the comedian for the antisemitic word choice.
“Bowen Yang using antisemitic slang that was popularized and mainstreamed by KKK leader David Duke is really just chefs kiss for the guy who got Shane Gillis fired from SNL for racism,” Meghan McCain wrote on X Thursday evening. “Well done buying this hate mongering podcast @Disney.” (Disney+ began streaming “Las Culturistas,” an iHeart podcast, on November 18)
Actor Michael Rapaport also expressed his frustration with Yang and the conversation that took place on “Las Culturistas,” writing on X, “These little hypocrites spend HOURS crying about the homophobia they’ve experienced, yet have ZERO problem being openly hostile, judgmental and dismissive toward JEWS.”
“‘Zio’ is an antisemitic slur popularized by David Duke, now being normalized on the far left & far right,” Amy Spitalnick, CEO of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs wrote as the clip went viral. “It’s incredibly disappointing that Bowen Yang used it to refer to Regina Spektor, a Jewish artist. He can take this as an opportunity to engage on antisemitism—I hope he will.”
More to come…