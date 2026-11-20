Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Bowen Yang apologized Friday after facing criticism for referring to Jewish singer Regina Spektor as a “Zio,” an antisemitic slur, during an October episode of the “Las Culturistas” podcast.



In a Friday Instagram post, the “Saturday Night Live” alum said he had used the word without knowing its antisemitic history and acknowledged that he had adopted language popularized by far-right movements.

“I want to genuinely apologize for using a word on the podcast without knowing its antisemitic history, especially since we’ve repudiated antisemitism on the show as recently as the last two weeks,” Yang said in a Friday Instagram post. “Particularly upsetting to realize that I adopted language popularized by far-right movements whose rhetoric we should be wary of and act against.”