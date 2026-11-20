Bowen Yang faced criticism Thursday after a resurfaced clip from the “Las Culturistas” podcast showed the “Saturday Night Live” alum referring to Jewish singer Regina Spektor as a “Zio,” an antisemitic slur popularized by former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke.

In the episode, which was posted on October 14, Yang and co-host Matt Rogers interviewed “Jury Duty” star Edy Modica, where Spektor’s name was brought up while discussing SUNY Purchase (where the “Fidelity” artist attended college).

“And now she’s out to lunch,” Modica commented, prompting Rogers to ask the actress if she was “upset with Regina lately.”

“She’s just like a little Israel hardcore,” Modica noted, as Yang chimed in with: “Yeah, she’s Zio.”

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“It’s crazy. Someone like that. So crazy,” the actress went on, sparking laughter from Yang and Rogers.

Though the episode posted over a month ago, this conversation recently surfaced on X, resulting in several celebrities condemning the comedian for the antisemitic word choice.

“Bowen Yang using antisemitic slang that was popularized and mainstreamed by KKK leader David Duke is really just chefs kiss for the guy who got Shane Gillis fired from SNL for racism,” Meghan McCain wrote on X Thursday evening. “Well done buying this hate mongering podcast @Disney.” (Disney+ began streaming “Las Culturistas,” an iHeart podcast, on November 18)

Actor Michael Rapaport also expressed his frustration with Yang and the conversation that took place on “Las Culturistas,” writing on X, “These little hypocrites spend HOURS crying about the homophobia they’ve experienced, yet have ZERO problem being openly hostile, judgmental and dismissive toward JEWS.”

“Watch Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers & some dump truck lady go after the ICONIC Regina Spektor because she supports the Jewish State of ISRAEL,” he continued. “LQBTQ members demand tolerance, acceptance & respect for themselves but apparently JEWS don’t deserve the same.”

As Rapaport concluded his note, declared that the comedian’s “hypocrisy” was “disgusting.”

And McCain and Rapaport were far from the only people online upset with the comment from Yang.

“‘Zio’ is an antisemitic slur popularized by David Duke, now being normalized on the far left & far right,” one X user wrote as the clip went viral. “It’s incredibly disappointing that Bowen Yang used it to refer to Regina Spektor, a Jewish artist. He can take this as an opportunity to engage on antisemitism—I hope he will.”

For more responses to Yang’s on-air quote, keep reading. A representative for Yang did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Bowen Yang using antisemitic slang that was popularized and mainstreamed by KKK leader David Duke is really just chefs kiss for the guy who got Shane Gillis fired from SNL for racism.



Well done buying this hate mongering podcast @Disney. https://t.co/EFkYskfqSK — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 20, 2026

These little hypocrites spend HOURS crying about the homophobia they’ve experienced, yet have ZERO problem being openly hostile, judgmental and dismissive toward JEWS.



Watch Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers & some dump truck lady go after the ICONIC Regina Spektor because she supports… pic.twitter.com/KcBiGRDz7D — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) November 19, 2026

“Zio” is an antisemitic slur popularized by David Duke, now being normalized on the far left & far right



It’s incredibly disappointing that Bowen Yang used it to refer to Regina Spektor, a Jewish artist. He can take this as an opportunity to engage on antisemitism—I hope he will — Amy Spitalnick (@amyspitalnick) November 20, 2026

Regina Spektor was just 9 years old when her family fled the Soviet Union to escape Jewish persecution.



She came to America without knowing a single word of English. Her family left behind everything they owned for a chance to live free as Jews.



Regina, a musical prodigy,… — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) November 20, 2026

Hey Bowen Yang. Calling a Jewish woman a “Zio” is like calling a gay man a “poof”. — Eve Barlow (@Eve_Barlow) November 20, 2026