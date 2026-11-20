Jorrybell Agoto, the breakout star of Rafael Manuel’s critically-acclaimed film “Filipiñana,” has died after a reported battle with cancer. She was 32.

Production company Epicmedia shared word of Agoto’s passing early Thursday morning, sharing a black and white image of the actress and writing, “We love you, Belle. No more pain.”

While the production company did not share a cause of death alongside the announcement, multiple media reports stated that Agoto died on Tuesday following a battle with lymphoma.

Kino Lorber, the film’s distributor, also addressed Agoto’s death on Instagram Stories Thursday, writing, “Devastating news. While we never met Jorrybell, we felt like we had through the light she brought to Isabel in ‘Filipiñana.’ Cinema is poorer for having lost her so young.”

Agoto’s director Manuel remembered the actress as one of the world’s “brightest stars,” calling her death a “tragedy” that could not “be put into words.”

“The tragedy of this loss cannot be put into words,” he wrote. “The world has just lost one of its brightest stars. We have just lost a great friend. But our thoughts and prayers go out especially to Jorrybell’s family who have just lost a loving older sister and a devoted daughter.”

In the film, Agoto played the lead role of Isabel, a quiet, but rebellious teen “tee girl” at an exclusive golf country club.

“Filipiñana” had its premiere at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, where it notably won the Special Jury Award for Creative Vision in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition. The Philippines also selected “Filipiñana” as its entry for the Best International Feature category for the 99th Academy Awards.

TheWrap’s own Chase Hutchinson had plenty of praise for the film back in January, writing, “She’s a character of few words whose actions are no less critical as she increasingly takes more and more quietly radical action. She seems driven by an unspoken yet powerful desire for something more for herself than merely setting up the tees for wealthy men. There is a grounding, deeply emotional care to how Manuel observes Isabel as she attempts to make sense of what exactly is going on in her world and how she can make it a better one.”