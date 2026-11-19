Larry Poindexter, a veteran actor known for his performances in “‘S.W.A.T.,” “JAG” and “Days of Our Lives,” died Wednesday at the age of 66, TheWrap has learned — just days after being hospitalized for injuries sustained when he was struck by a car.
On Friday evening, Poindexter was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in Studio City, Calif. The actor was then taken to the hospital, where he was slated to have surgery on Wednesday for his broken ribs. Yet, Poindexter died suddenly Wednesday morning.
Poindexter’s career spanned more than four decades, but the actor was likely best known for playing LAPD Captain Tom Fuller in 2003’s “S.W.A.T.,” which also starred Samuel L. Jackson, Colin Farrell and Michelle Rodriguez.
He was also known for his 30-episode run on “Days of Our Lives,” where he played two separate characters. He first played Ben Welch all the way back in 1984. He then joined the cast as Father Louis, playing the role between 2014 and 2018. Additional soap opera credits include stints on “Santa Barbara” and “General Hospital.”
Poindexter was also a series regular on MTV’s “The Hard Times of RJ Berger,” playing the titular teen’s dad Richard Berger. Fans of CBS’ “JAG” will also recognize Poindexter as Dalton Lowne, the lawyer and boyfriend of Sarah “Mac” MacKenzie (Catherine Bell) that was shot and killed by a stalker in Season 3.
Other notable credits included “Quantum Leap,” “NYPD Blue,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “Friends,” “NCIS,” “Will & Grace,” “Scandal,” “CSI,” “CSI: Miami,” “CSI: NY,” “Party of Five,” “Nip/Tuck,” “Supernatural,” “Bones,” “Station 19,” “The Rookie” and “9-1-1.”
He is survived by his wife, Carol Kritzer, and their two sons.
Deadline first reported word of Poindexter’s death.