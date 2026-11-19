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Larry Poindexter, a veteran actor known for his performances in “‘S.W.A.T.,” “JAG” and “Days of Our Lives,” died Wednesday at the age of 66, TheWrap has learned — just days after being hospitalized for injuries sustained when he was struck by a car.

On Friday evening, Poindexter was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in Studio City, Calif. The actor was then taken to the hospital, where he was slated to have surgery on Wednesday for his broken ribs. Yet, Poindexter died suddenly Wednesday morning.