Perez Hilton has exited a treatment facility months after his self-harm incident that was livestreamed on TikTok.

Three months after Hilton recorded himself putting cuts on his body, the blogger is making the transition to outpatient treatment. His family released a statement on Wednesday celebrating the positive health update.

“We’re happy to share that he has since successfully completed that phase of treatment and is now back with his family while continuing his recovery through an intensive outpatient program (IOP),” his loved ones shared. “This allows him to receive ongoing therapy and mental health support as he gradually returns to everyday life.”

“Over the past few weeks, Perez has enjoyed several successful weekend visits with his mom and children. Being reunited with his loved ones has meant so much to everyone, especially after these past few difficult months,” they continued. “With Thanksgiving approaching, we’re looking forward to spending some much-needed quality time together as a family and enjoying a little peace and quiet during the holiday. Perez continues to make encouraging progress, and we’re taking things one day at a time. If and when he’s ready, we look forward to Perez being able to share an update with you personally.”

Back in August, Hilton got on a TikTok livestream that showed him cutting himself while nude and covered in blood. The video has since been taken down and his TikTok account has been suspended.

Hilton, whose real name is Mario Lavandeira, became famous in the 2000s covering celebrity news and scandals on his popular gossip blog. In March of this year, he said on social media that he had been hospitalized for three weeks due to an ulcer and sepsis. He said that “God presented himself to me” during the hospitalization and, while announcing his return to TikTok in April, thanked both the platform itself and Jesus.