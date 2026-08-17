Perez Hilton’s Website Resumes Operations as Blogger Remains Hospitalized

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Perez Hilton‘s website resumed operations on Monday, as the blogger remains hospitalized following a livestreamed self-harm incident earlier this month.

“At this time, Perez remains hospitalized and is receiving the medical care he needs,” his family shared in a Sunday statement on PerezHilton.com. “His treatment is continuing in an inpatient setting under the care of a dedicated team of medical and mental health professionals.”

“Perez built PerezHilton.com more than 20 years ago, and it has remained one of the most important parts of his life ever since. Starting this week, his team will begin publishing again, focusing on the day’s biggest stories,” the statement continued. “For now, Perez’s health remains the priority as his team keeps the site active and moving forward.”

Hilton, whose real name is Mario Lavandeira, was removed from his Miami-area home by law enforcement officers and taken to a local hospital on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 4, after police received concerned calls about Hilton. Earlier that same evening, the blogger had hosted a TikTok livestream in which he appeared to repeatedly harm himself, winding up covered in blood in the process.

The TikTok livestream has since been removed from the site. On Aug. 5, the social media platform attributed the minutes it remained up to a “moderator error.”

Four days after he was hospitalized, Hilton’s team shared online that the blogger was in “serious but stable” condition. “We want to confirm that Perez remains hospitalized under Florida’s Baker Act,” Hilton’s team wrote on Aug. 8. “His communication has been extremely limited and confined to immediate family, medical providers and others directly involved in his care.”

“He experienced significant blood loss and sustained additional injuries that will require surgery in the coming days,” they continued. “His treatment and recovery will be a long process.”

In a Thursday interview with Page Six, Barbara Lavandeira, Hilton’s sister, slammed those online who have been quick to label the blogger’s self-harm incident an act of “karma.”

“The comments calling this ‘karma’ have been especially painful,” she said. “I wouldn’t wish what my mother, Mario’s children or our entire family is experiencing on anyone.”

“I don’t believe someone should be reduced forever to the worst things they did in their past, especially when they’ve admitted the harm and genuinely tried to grow,” Barbara added. “Whatever anyone thinks about Mario, his children and our mother are innocent. They shouldn’t be punished or tormented because of how people feel about him.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.