TikTok Explains Delay in Removing Perez Hilton’s Self-Harm Livestream

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TikTok addressed the delay in removing Perez Hilton’s self-harm livestream Tuesday evening, attributing it to “moderator error.”

On Wednesday, a U.S. spokesperson for the video platform told multiple media outlets that Hilton’s livestream, where he appeared to repeatedly cut himself while covered in blood, was flagged to TikTok’s automated moderation systems minutes after it began. While the livestream was sent to the U.S. moderation team for review, a TikTok spokesperson told press that a “moderator error” delayed its removal and the suspension of Hilton’s account.

A TikTok spokesperson shared similar details with TheWrap when asked for comment but did not receive further clarification.

The spokesperson did note, however, that the company “proactively” contacted law enforcement after the livestream was flagged on Tuesday night.

As for the ongoing commentary online that Hilton’s livestream was left up for at least 30 minutes, TikTok defended to outlets that it was up for “half” that time. Additionally, the spokesperson shared that Hilton’s subsequent TikTok lives were cut off within 90 seconds.

Hilton’s livestream was in direct violation of TikTok user guidelines, which state, “We want TikTok to be a place where you can discuss emotionally complex topics in a supportive way without increasing the risk of harm. We don’t allow showing, promoting or sharing plans for suicide or self-harm.”

Local law enforcement visited Hilton at his Miami-area home Tuesday evening, after the blogger appeared to harm himself on a TikTok live. At the time, the Sheriff’s Office told TheWrap that they had “received multiple calls regarding an individual who was livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media. Deputies quickly located the individual’s residence, where they spoke with family members on scene, and confirmed he was alone inside.”

The Sheriff’s office confirmed that “the individual [had] been safely recovered and transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital, where he is receiving medical attention.”

Hilton’s team and family addressed the incident on the blogger’s gossip site, writing, “Perez is receiving medical care, and our family’s focus right now is on his well-being.”

“We kindly ask that you respect Perez’s privacy, as well as the privacy of his family, during this difficult time,” the statement concluded. “If and when we are able to share any updates, we will do so with everyone as soon as we can. Thank you for your compassion, understanding and continued support.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.