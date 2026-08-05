Perez Hilton’s Co-Host Says Podcast Status Is ‘TBD’ Following Self-Harm Incident

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Perez Hilton’s co-host Chris Booker issued an update on the status of their podcast in the aftermath of the blogger’s self-harm incident, telling fans it was all “TBD.”

“I am so profoundly sad for Perez and his family and what they’re all going through. It’s truly unimaginable,” the “Perez Hilton Podcast” co-host wrote in a statement shared on Instagram Wednesday. “I have spoken only briefly with the family. I read the statement that his team released and want to honor their wishes at this impossible time.”

As Booker went on, he shared that even Hilton’s family was “struggling to get updates due to the confidential security measures in place at the hospital because of how many people are trying to get information.”

Booker assured fans that any updates would be issued on PerezHilton.com moving forward. Circling back to the topic of his podcast with Hilton, Booker shared that “it’s all TBD at the moment as our collective focus is on his health.”

“I certainly hope to continue [shows] with my friend when the time is appropriate,” he said. “I will give updates there when the time is right. We’ve done these shows for over a decade now and the support from our listeners has been resounding. He is very loved. I can only hope that he feels it. Heal up friend.”

Booker’s update came hours after Hilton’s family and team shared an update on the gossip site, confirming the blogger was “receiving medical care, and our family’s focus right now is on his well-being.”

“We kindly ask that you respect Perez’s privacy, as well as the privacy of his family, during this difficult time,” the statement concluded. “If and when we are able to share any updates, we will do so with everyone as soon as we can. Thank you for your compassion, understanding and continued support.”

Local law enforcement visited Hilton at his Miami-area home Tuesday evening, after the blogger appeared to harm himself on a TikTok live. At the time, the Sheriff’s Office told TheWrap that “the individual [had] been safely recovered and transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital, where he is receiving medical attention.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.