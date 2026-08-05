Perez Hilton’s Family Asks for Privacy During Recovery From Self-Harm Incident

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Perez Hilton‘s family has shared a statement asking for “privacy” one day after the celebrity blogger was hospitalized in response to a TikTok livestream in which he appeared to harm himself.

“Many of you have reached out with concern for Perez, and we are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of love, support and prayers,” Hilton’s team and family wrote Wednesday on his website. “We can confirm that Perez is receiving medical care, and our family’s focus right now is on his well-being.”

“We kindly ask that you respect Perez’s privacy, as well as the privacy of his family, during this difficult time,” the statement concludes. “If and when we are able to share any updates, we will do so with everyone as soon as we can. Thank you for your compassion, understanding and continued support.”

Hilton was moved from his home in Miami to a hospital, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office. Local law enforcement officers visited him at his home Tuesday after receiving “multiple calls” from concerned viewers.

His hospitalization comes after one of Hilton’s TikTok livestreams reportedly showed him cutting himself while covered in blood. The video has since been taken down and Hilton’s TikTok account has been suspended.

When reached Tuesday by TheWrap, Golden Artists Entertainment Co-CEOs Dante Rusciolelli and Rebekah Kochan, who are listed as Hilton’s managers, said they were “aware of the concerning content circulating online involving our client, Perez Hilton.”

“At this time, we have not been able to make direct contact with him, despite our ongoing efforts to reach him,” Rusciolelli and Kochan added. “Our primary concern is Perez’s health and well-being, as well as the well-being of his family [which includes his three children]. Until we have confirmed information, we will not speculate or comment further. We appreciate everyone’s concern and ask that his privacy be respected during this time.”

Hilton, whose real name is Mario Lavandeira, became famous in the 2000s covering celebrity news and scandals on his popular gossip blog, PerezHilton.com. In March of this year, he said on social media that he had been hospitalized for three weeks due to an ulcer and sepsis. He said that “God presented himself to me” during the hospitalization and, while announcing his return to TikTok in April, thanked both the platform itself and Jesus.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.