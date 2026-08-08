Perez Hilton Remains in Serious but Stable Condition After Self-Harm Livestream, His Family Shares

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Perez Hilton’s condition remains “serious but stable” as of Saturday afternoon, four days after he was hospitalized following an apparent incident of self-harm that was livestreamed on TikTok.

“There are many false and inaccurate reports circulating in the media regarding Perez and the circumstances surrounding this situation,” his team shared in a weekend update. “We want to confirm that Perez remains hospitalized under Florida’s Baker Act. His communication has been extremely limited and confined to immediate family, medical providers and others directly involved in his care.”

“He has not communicated with the media or issued any public statements. The only statements regarding Perez that should be considered credible and authorized are those published directly on PerezHilton.com,” they continued. “Perez’s condition remains serious but stable. He experienced significant blood loss and sustained additional injuries that will require surgery in the coming days. His treatment and recovery will be a long process. We are grateful that Perez was able to spend time with his mother and sister yesterday. As our family remains focused on Perez’s treatment and recovery, we also need the space and privacy to care for everyone affected by this situation.”

On Thursday, Hilton’s loved ones revealed that his three children were removed from their Miami home on Tuesday “just minutes” before he began seemingly cutting himself with a knife on TikTok Live. The celebrity gossip blogger has since been able to communicate with his family, and they continue to ask for privacy.

“There is absolutely no reason for members of the media or the public to remain outside the family’s home. We again respectfully ask members of the media to leave the home and surrounding area, stop following family members and cease photographing Perez’s children. We also ask photo agencies not to purchase, publish or distribute any photographs of the children that may have been taken,” their new statement added. “For more than a decade, PerezHilton.com has maintained a ‘no kids policy,’ meaning the site does not publish photographs of children unless they are attending a public event or their family has chosen to make those photographs public on social media.”

“Perez’s children remain safe and are being cared for by immediate family,” they concluded. “Please allow them and the rest of the family the peace and privacy they desperately need during this incredibly difficult time. Thank you for your continued support, compassion and understanding.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.



