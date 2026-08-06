Perez Hilton’s Family Took Kids From Miami Home ‘Just Minutes’ Before Livestream Incident

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Perez Hilton’s three children were taken from his Miami home “just minutes” before his violent livestream incident on Tuesday, according to a new update from his team.

“Our family cannot express enough our continued gratitude for the overwhelming outpouring of love, support and prayers we have received during this incredibly difficult time,” his loved ones shared in a Thursday statement on his website. “The events of the past several days have been nearly unbearable for our family.”

“Just minutes before the public livestream incident, Perez’s children, niece and sister were inside the home. When it became clear that Perez was experiencing a severe mental health crisis and harming himself, they immediately fled to protect the children from witnessing any further trauma,” they added. “Our highest priority right now is helping the children begin to heal from what they experienced. An important part of that process is allowing them to safely return home and begin rebuilding a sense of security and normalcy.”

“For the children’s safety, privacy and well-being, we respectfully ask members of the media, paparazzi, content creators and the public to leave the area surrounding the family’s home and not return. Please allow his children the privacy and space they need during this unimaginably difficult time,” their statement concluded. “We will continue to provide updates on Perez’s condition through PerezHilton.com when we have additional information we are able to share. Again, thank you for your compassion, understanding and continued prayers.”

The update comes two days after the celebrity gossip blogger appeared to injure himself in a ~40-minute TikTok livestream, seemingly cutting himself with a knife and drenching himself in blood head-to-toe. On Wednesday, his family revealed they had “very little information” about his condition after he was transported to a local hospital for medical care by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, but noted he was able to communicate.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.