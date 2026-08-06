Perez Hilton’s Family Has ‘Very Little Information’ on His Condition After Self-Harm Incident

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Perez Hilton’s loved ones shared that they had “very little information” about his condition after he appeared to harm himself during a TikTok livestream, but said they remained “hopeful” for his recovery.

The celebrity blogger’s family and team issued an update on PerezHilton.com Wednesday evening, once again thanking those who have “reached out with prayers, kind messages and support for Perez.”

“Your compassionate humanity during this profoundly heartbreaking time has meant more than words can express,” the statement noted. “This has been incredibly difficult and emotional for us, made even harder because very little information has been made available to our family. While we continue to wait for further updates, we remain hopeful.”

Per Hilton’s family and team, they were able to confirm that the blogger “is able to communicate,” adding that this update has “given our family hope.”

“We respectfully ask for your continued prayers, understanding and grace as Perez continues to recover,” the update concluded. “We will share additional updates as we receive confirmed information and are able to do so. For now, we’re taking things one step at a time and keeping our focus where it belongs, on Perez and his recovery. Again, thank you, truly, for all your support and compassion. We are so grateful.”

Hilton’s podcasting partner Chris Booker hinted at the family’s struggle to obtain information earlier on Wednesday, writing in his own statement, “I have spoken only briefly with the family. I read the statement that his team released and want to honor their wishes at this impossible time. Even the family is struggling to get updates due to the confidential security measures in place at the hospital because of how many people are trying to get information.”

Local law enforcement visited Hilton at his Miami-area home Tuesday evening, after the blogger appeared to harm himself on a TikTok live. At the time, the Sheriff’s Office told TheWrap that they had “received multiple calls regarding an individual who was livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media. Deputies quickly located the individual’s residence, where they spoke with family members on scene, and confirmed he was alone inside.”

The Sheriff’s office confirmed that “the individual [had] been safely recovered and transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital, where he is receiving medical attention.”

Hilton’s team and family addressed the incident on the blogger’s gossip site the next day, writing at the time, “Perez is receiving medical care, and our family’s focus right now is on his well-being.”

“We kindly ask that you respect Perez’s privacy, as well as the privacy of his family, during this difficult time,” the statement concluded. “If and when we are able to share any updates, we will do so with everyone as soon as we can. Thank you for your compassion, understanding and continued support.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.