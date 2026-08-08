Jared Padalecki Sends Support to Perez Hilton After Self-Harm Livestream: ‘Be Kind to Yourself’

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Warning: This story contains details of self-harm.

Actor Jared Padalecki shared a message of support to Perez Hilton on Saturday, days after the celebrity blogger was hospitalized after appearing to harm himself on a TikTok livestream on Tuesday.

“Just wanted to reach out and let you know that you’re in my thoughts. This ‘being human’ is a strange thing,” Padalecki wrote. “Exhilarating. Exhausting. Fast. Slow. Wonderful… And… at times… awful. I hope you are trying as best as you can to be kind to yourself right now. Please surround yourself with the love and support that all humans deserve. This too shall pass. You got this.”

Hey @PerezHilton

Just wanted to reach out and let you know that you’re in my thoughts.

This “being human” is a strange thing.

Exhilarating. Exhausting. Fast. Slow. Wonderful….

And… at times… awful.

I hope you are trying as best as you can to be kind to yourself right now.… — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) August 8, 2026

Padalecki, best known for his starring role on the CW series “Supernatural,” has spoken candidly about his own mental health struggles before, saying he once sought treatment for suicide ideation.

On Tuesday, Hilton appeared on TikTok Live and broadcast what appeared to be acts of self-harm to his followers. The incident prompted Miami authorities to visit Hilton’s residence; he was hospitalized shortly after. Hilton’s TikTok account has since been suspended.

“In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritize de-escalation by creating time, distance, and opportunities for communication,” the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said in a subsequent statement. “Unless there is an immediate threat to others, slowing the situation and utilizing crisis intervention techniques can reduce the likelihood of a suicide-by-cop encounter and minimize the risk of injury to the individual, deputies and the public.”

“Many of you have reached out with concern for Perez, and we are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of love, support and prayers,” Hilton’s team and family wrote in a statement posted to his website Wednesday. “We can confirm that Perez is receiving medical care, and our family’s focus right now is on his well-being. We kindly ask that you respect Perez’s privacy, as well as the privacy of his family, during this difficult time.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.