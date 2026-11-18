Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos said the company always saw its attempt to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery as more of a “nice to have” luxury than a necessary “fight to the finish.”

In December 2025, Warner Bros. initially accepted Netflix’s $82.7 billion offer to acquire its studios and streaming businesses. However, the merger ultimately fell through and WBD shareholders ended up accepting a revised offer from Paramount that covered its breakup fee with Netflix. Paramount’s acquisition of Warner Bros. officially went through in early October.

In a wide-ranging interview with Bloomberg’s Emily Chang shared online on Wednesday, Sarandos reflected on Netflix’s bid to acquire the legendary Hollywood studio.

“We would’ve liked to have had the Warner Bros. studio. Obviously, we bid for it,” Sarandos said, adding, “But it was in that kind of ‘Nice to Have’ category versus ‘We’ll Take It at Any Price and Fight to the Finish.’”

Play video

Chang went on to ask Sarandos if he believes Netflix needs to find “another big deal” like its failed Warner Bros. bid in order to get the company’s growth trending again in the direction he wants it to go.

“No. We’ve not really gone through any of these major acquisitions to get here,” Sarandos replied. “The next growth is what we continue to be — pretty organic.”

Sarandos later said he believes future entertainment technology will need to address the rise of not only AI but prediction markets as well.

“There’s two things that are happening to the entertainment world right now. One is obviously AI and how that’s going to impact production and storytelling,” Sarandos observed. “The other is the audience requiring a certain level of agency that they didn’t used to.”

“TV ratings for professional sports now are very big, and I think it’s the interactivity of it. It’s the online betting and prediction markets and all those things are actually pulling in the audience and giving them more engagement,” the Netflix CEO explained. “I think the next wave of entertainment technology should be able to address both of those things.”