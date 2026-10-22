Ted Sarandos Elected Chair of AFI Board of Directors

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Ted Sarandos has been elected as the new Chair of the AFI Board of Directors, effective immediately, following the 17-year tenure of Bob Daly, the American Film Institute (AFI) announced Thursday. The vote was by acclamation.

“Ted Sarandos is one of the world’s most dynamic industry executives and a

passionate movie lover,” Daly said. “It’s my honor to hand him the gavel to

lead AFI into an even greater future.”