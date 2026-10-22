Ted Sarandos Elected Chair of AFI Board of Directors

Ted Sarandos has been elected as the new Chair of the AFI Board of Directors, effective immediately, following the 17-year tenure of Bob Daly, the American Film Institute (AFI) announced Thursday. The vote was by acclamation.
“Ted Sarandos is one of the world’s most dynamic industry executives and a
passionate movie lover,” Daly said. “It’s my honor to hand him the gavel to
lead AFI into an even greater future.”
“I’m honored to carry on the stewardship of an organization that celebrates film
and television arts,” Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, added. “Bob Daly presents
huge shoes to fill. He has been a lifelong cheerleader and inspirational leader
for the industry and AFI. It is my honor to follow in his footsteps.”
More to come…