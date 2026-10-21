Tom Cruise to Receive 2027 AFI Life Achievement Award

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Tom Cruise will receive the 52nd AFI Life Achievement Award at a gala taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on April 24, 2027, the American Film Institute Board of Trustees announced Wednesday.

“Tom Cruise is a global icon. As an actor and producer, he brings an extraordinary commitment to everything he does,” Kathleen Kennedy, chair of the AFI Board of Trustees, said in a statement. “What I especially admire is his deep belief in movies and their ability to bring people together. That passion has made him an extraordinary ambassador for American film around the world. It is AFI’s honor to present him with the 52nd AFI Life Achievement Award.”