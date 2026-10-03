Tom Cruise Insists He’s ‘So Proud’ of ‘Digger’ Amid Disappointing Box Office

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Tom Cruise isn’t ready to call “Digger” a lost cause, even after the film stumbled out of the gate at the box office.

The actor shared behind-the-scenes photos from the film’s production Saturday, thanking the cast and crew for their hard work. “Digger” marked something of a return for Cruise, who has spent the past decade or so largely committed to blockbusters and action filmmaking and seemed to be returning to a role closer to his work in “Magnolia” or even “Tropic Thunder.” Many are also calling the film a clear awards play for Cruise, who has won an honorary Oscar but has never taken home one of the Academy’s acting trophies.

In the film, Cruise plays a powerful oil tycoon named Digger Rockwell whose arrogance and greed trigger a global catastrophe. Digger is then tasked by the president (John Goodman) with “digging us out” of the mess he created. The film has generated a lot of conversation about what its true plot is. You can read spoilers here.

“’Digger; is officially in theaters and I am so honored to have had the opportunity to create this film alongside such talented artists,” the actor posted on X Saturday. “Thank you to the entire cast and crew for your dedication, hard work, and joy. The experience was truly unforgettable and I’m so proud of what we created.”

DIGGER is officially in theaters and I am so honored to have had the opportunity to create this film alongside such talented artists. Thank you to the entire cast and crew for your dedication, hard work, and joy. The experience was truly unforgettable and I’m so proud of what we… pic.twitter.com/3YBblCnL3E — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) October 3, 2026

Despite his enthusiasm, the film opened to less than stellar numbers at the box office. The film fell to a $7.5 million opening after grossing just $3.4 million from 3,321 locations, including Imax support. For “Digger,” the box office outlook is even worse given that the film has a budget of at least $125 million, with some reports putting it at $160 million or higher. A film that has Oscar hopes for lead star Cruise, known over the past decade and a half for his box office performance, will instead become his lowest opening weekend since the 2007 film “Lions for Lambs,” a war drama he starred in alongside Robert Redford and Meryl Streep and which opened to $6.7 million.

One person chiming in with their thoughts is director Guillermo del Toro, who took to social media to share his take on it.

“Entirely Petty headline,” the director wrote in a Thursday post. “Love it or not. And, yes, I do. The film delivers in scale, ambition and reach at a theatrical screen level. Daring, bold and Cinematically complex. Decidedly a Theatrical experience.”

Entirely Petty headline. Love it or not. And, yes, I do. The film delivers in scale, ambition and reach at a theatrical screen level. Daring, bold and Cinematically complex. Decidedly a Theatrical experience. https://t.co/Gby9ykcj9A — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) October 1, 2026

Directed by Alejandro Inarritu, “Digger” has firmly divided critics and audiences alike, earning a C+ on CinemaScore and earning Rotten Tomatoes scores of 51% critics and 71% audience. Its reception is similar to a high-profile bomb from Warner’s new owners, Paramount’s “Babylon,” which only made $65.2 million worldwide but gained a cult following among some hardcore movie lovers.