Tom Cruise’s ‘Digger’ Embraces Divisive Reactions in New Ad: ‘Decide for Yourself’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

“Digger,” Tom Cruise’s long-awaited awards player from Alejandro G. Iñárritu, lifted its review embargo Tuesday morning to divisive reactions. Currently, the film sits at a 54% with 89 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, almost perfectly split down the middle.

So Warner Bros. steered into the skid, releasing an ad for the climate satire Tuesday morning that shares social media reactions from early audiences — good and bad.

“Decide for yourself,” Warner Bros. official account implored on X.

The ad features several sets of pull quotes from users on X, flipped across the horizontal axis and repeatedly switching places. Each pair features one quote that is positive (“Masterpiece,” “Brilliant,” “Excellent,” “Magnificent”), written in white, and one that is negative (“Unpleasant,” “Baffling,” “Very Goofy,” “Insufferable”), written in orange. The negative quote always starts on top.

“Same film, different truth,” the ad later reads. You can watch the full “Digger” promo below.

Decide for yourself. DIGGER – in theaters and IMAX FRIDAY. Tickets on sale now. https://t.co/Z1IpSpFnXd pic.twitter.com/e5ID4WUxbL — Warner Bros. (@warnerbros) September 29, 2026

“Digger” has long been a subject of curiosity for film fans, as it marks Tom Cruise’s return to non-action acting after the movie star committed to years of (often very celebrated) blockbusters like “Top Gun: Maverick” and the “Mission: Impossible” franchise. Oscars fanatics have noted with interest that, despite being nominated for acting three times and receiving an honorary Academy Award in 2025, Cruise has never won a competitive statue at the ceremony.

And Cruise certainly didn’t return to the awards circuit with a safe project. The climate satire penned by Iñárritu, Alexander Dinelaris, Nicolás Giacobone and Sabina Berman takes some big swings, both in its humor and its execution. It’s a dramedy bursting with ideas (and a pretty big reveal that’s been kept entirely out of marketing).

As the “Digger” promo says, you can decide for yourself how well those swings work.