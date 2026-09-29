Curry Barker’s ‘Anything But Ghosts’ Locks May 2027 Release by Focus

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Nearly one year after the release of his breakout hit “Obsession,” director Curry Barker will return to theaters with his next film, “Anything But Ghosts,” which he announced on Instagram will be hitting theaters on May 6, 2027.

In addition to co-writing and directing the film, Barker will also star alongside co-writer Cooper Tomlinson as a pair of fraudulent paranormal investigators who end up way over their heads when they are called upon by a frightened family to deal with actual ghosts plaguing their house.

Bryce Dallas Howard, Aaron Paul and Violet McGraw will also star in the film, which will be co-produced by Blumhouse-Atomic Monster. Focus Features, which acquired “Obsession” out of TIFF last year, will handle domestic distribution with Universal managing the international release.

“Anything But Ghosts” is joining what is set to be a loaded start to next summer’s box office season, which will get a big lead-in with Sony Pictures’ adaptation of the video game classic “The Legend of Zelda.” “Anything But Ghosts” will also share the first weekend of May with Lionsgate’s “The Resurrection of the Christ — Part One,” Mel Gibson’s sequel to “The Passion of the Christ.”

This is also the second Blumhouse movie slated for release next May, joining the eighth installment of the franchise that launched the horror studio, “Paranormal Activity.” Paramount has set that film for release on May 21 ahead of a Memorial Day weekend that will be headlined by Disney/Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: Starfighter.”

“Obsession” has made Barker into one of the hottest names in horror, setting records for the highest-grossing film in Focus Features’ history and the highest-grossing festival acquisition of all time with $519 million grossed worldwide against a $15 million acquisition price and a $750,000 budget.

Tomlinson, who starred in and co-produced “Obsession,” is Barker’s longtime creative partner, as the pair got their start with the YouTube sketch comedy channel “That’s a Bad Idea,” after which their production company is named.