Black Bear Adds Former Paramount Content Licensing Chief Dan Cohen as TV Distribution Head

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Black Bear has appointed Dan Cohen as its new head of TV distribution, where he will be tasked with overseeing the independent studio’s post-theatrical licensing infrastructure as its ramps up its investment in U.S. distribution.

Cohen previously served as Paramount’s chief content licensing officer, where he led global licensing, distribution and home entertainment operations for CBS Television Network, The CW, Paramount+, Paramount Pictures, CBS Studios, CBS News, CBS Media Ventures, MTV Entertainment Studios, Nickelodeon and Miramax. Before that, he was president of Republic Pictures, overseeing titles including “BlackBerry,” “Self Reliance,” “The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial,” “September 5,” “The End We Start From,” “The Greatest Night in Pop” and “Rob Peace.”

Prior to joining Paramount in 2017, Cohen spent 20 years at Disney/ABC, where he served as Walt Disney Studios’ EVP of pay television and digital sales for home entertainment and television distribution. In that role, he distributed properties from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, ABC and Disney Channel to businesses around the globe and secured exclusive, multiyear agreements with Netflix in 2012 and Starz in 1999.

“Dan brings an exceptional combination of licensing expertise, industry relationships and strategic vision,” Black Bear CEO Teddy Schwarzman said in a statement. “His experience will be invaluable on multiple fronts, as we continue to invest in our U.S. distribution business, expanding our reach across the post-theatrical marketplace and as we open doors for other media entities to connect with audiences across the digital landscape.”

The appointment comes as Black Bear launched a U.S. distribution business in July 2025, expanding its multinational theatrical business that is already an industry leader in the U.K., Ireland and Canada, where affiliate Elevation Pictures is the top independent theatrical distributor.

The company has previously inked licensing deals with HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock and Starz and entered into key transactional deals with Amazon, DirecTV, Fandango at Home, iTunes, Vubiquity, and many more.

Looking ahead, the company plans to release 10 to 12 films per year, blending filmmaker-driven cinema with commercial action and genre titles. Recent theatrical releases include “Shelter,” “In the Grey,” “Turner,” “The Rivals of Amziah King” and “Spa Weekend.”

Upcoming releases including “Wicker” in October, “Wife & Dog” in February 2027, “Jason Statham Stole My Bike” in August 2027, “A Woman in the Sun” and the recently announced films “Jonah” and “Atmosphere.” It is also handling international sales for Alex Gibney’s documentary “Musk.”

Black Bear is also launching a digital networks unit, which will help independent content owners monetize across FAST, AVOD and multicast networks and turn its own content along with third party libraries, talent and brands into scalable media businesses. Black Bear Digital Networks’ inaugural clients include Sinclair Networks, Tubi, CJ Enm, The National Wrestling Alliance and more.

“Black Bear has built an excellent brand over the past 15 years, with a strong track record of championing original stories that connect with both critics and audiences,” Cohen said. “I have immense confidence in what they’re building for the future. There’s a great opportunity to expand the ways Black Bear films reach audiences while also creating new avenues for third-party content owners through Black Bear Digital Networks. I look forward to helping grow both businesses and finding new ways to bring great content to audiences.”