DDA Talent and WPA Rebrand Together as Ascent Creatives International

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It’s only been three months, but DDA Talent and WPA have settled on a new name for their merged company: Ascent Creatives International.

The update comes after Dattner Dispoto and Associates and Worldwide Production Agency announced they were combining their talent and production agencies into one single entity for below-the-line creatives.

“Dedicated to an artist-centric approach, Ascent provides collaborative representation for cinematographers, production and costume designers, editors, visual effects artists, directors and producers,” per a press release. “The agency is dedicated to ensuring its clients’ bodies of work continuously evolve and ascend.”

The leadership team consists of Frank Balkin, Molly Bruns, Bill Dispoto, Brian Goldberg, Steve Jacob, Trevor Kossack, Miranda Roseman and Erin Searcy on the West Coast; Juanita Tiangco on the East Coast; and Barnaby Laws, Estere Sulca and Amber Thompson in the U.K.

“The word ‘Ascent’ describes our fundamental belief that there is no finish line in a creative career. A body of work should never be managed toward a single peak, but it must be continually challenged, expanded and pushed forward,” Dispoto said in a Tuesday statement. “ We’re always looking beyond the next job or achievement to what comes next, creating opportunities that build upon where our clients have been and opening new possibilities for where they can go.”

Founded in 1987 by Fay Dattner, Dispoto served as president of DDA after being named a partner in 2001, followed by Tiangco in 2016. WPA, meanwhile, was co-founded by Jacob in 2010, with Balkin being named co-CEO in 2021 after joining in 2014.