Brittany Broski Reflects on Awkward Oscars Red Carpet Exchange With Conan O’Brien: ‘It Keeps Me Up’

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Brittany Broski reflected on her awkward encounter with Conan O’Brien during an Oscars after-party interview, confessing the exchange has kept her up at night.

“On the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party carpet, I was interviewing Conan O’Brien and the genius question that I came up with in the moment was, ‘What are your bathroom etiquette tips for the Oscars?’” she recalled during an interview with Cosmopolitan’s “Blind Date.” “And he looked at me and said, ‘Are you insane?’”

In reality, footage from the red carpet showed O’Brien telling Broski, “I think you’ve lost your mind. I think these are terrible questions. I don’t think you put any thought into this interview.”

In defense of her out-of-the-box question, Broski defended that she “never said [she] was a journalist.”

When asked by host Willa Bennett what was going through her head at the time, Broski quipped, “Nothing evidently … It keeps me up.”

After confirming she hasn’t spoken with O’Brien since the red carpet moment, the “Royal Court” host joked that they were “doing no contact.”

“He’s going to come on ‘Royal Court’ and we’re going to have a second chance,” she added. “And I think that’s beautiful.”

Watch her comments below.

While Broski may have some regrets about her interview with O’Brien today, the internet personality was beyond thrilled by the opportunity to speak with the famed comedian in March.

“Interviewed Conan tonight. Cried afterward. Like …..hey, why is this my job,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time. “He is my north star. He is the blueprint for me.”

She added: “He’s a guiding light for ‘Royal Court.’ He’s truly one of the greatest to ever do it.”

Before concluding her post, Broski took a playful jab at O’Brien, adding, “I cannot believe how pale he is in person.”

“Thank you one billion times to Vanity Fair,” she concluded. “I’m so emotional. Thanks for the opportunity and for trusting me with this. I’m completely at a loss for words.”