Brittany Broski Pitches Seth Meyers ‘Day Drinking’ Segment at Medieval Times: ‘The Mead’s Flowing’

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Seth Meyers may have just found his next “Day Drinking” companion, as influencer Brittany Broski seemingly just volunteered for the segment — and even suggested a venue.

During Monday’s episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” Broski discussed the inspiration behind her hit web series, “Royal Court,” which features celebrities including Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Matt Smith, Cole Sprouse, David Corenswet and Charli XCX, dressed in medieval-inspired costumes as they discuss their careers and lives.

“What an incredibly novel idea you had back in 2023,” Meyers said. “To interview guests in sort of a makeshift castle. And how did it first occur to you that this would be a good thing to do?”

“Have you ever been to Medieval Times?” Broski responded, prompting Meyers to admit that he had never been.

She added: “Oh, Seth. We should go day drinking at Medieval Times.”

Meyers appeared open to the idea, laughing at the prospect and speculating that “the mead flows pretty [regularly].”

“When I’m around, the mead’s flowing,” Broski assured the late night host. While pivoting back to the topic of her web show, Broski explained that she “really admire[d]” the innovation of Sean Evans’ “Hot Ones,” which inspired her to find her own version of “make them suffer and they’ll be honest.”

“Mix that with, I love ‘Game of Thrones,’” she added. “I love Medieval Times … I love this kind of whimsical – life is too short. So, this idea of everything being extravagant and beautiful and ridiculous, like, let’s combine those two worlds. And it was almost like, the more ridiculous the setting is, the more they’ll lean in.”

The formula has clearly worked, as Broski’s “Royal Court” has nabbed over 1.28 million followers and become a key stop for celebrities on press tours.

Watch Broski’s conversation with Meyers above.

“Late Night With Seth Meyers” airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. ET on NBC.