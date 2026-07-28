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Brittany Broski Pitches Seth Meyers ‘Day Drinking’ Segment at Medieval Times: ‘The Mead’s Flowing’

“Have you ever been to Medieval Times?” the “Royal Court” star asks the “Late Night” host

Brittany Broski, Seth Meyers
(Photo credit: "Late Night"/TikTok)
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Seth Meyers may have just found his next “Day Drinking” companion, as influencer Brittany Broski seemingly just volunteered for the segment — and even suggested a venue.

During Monday’s episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” Broski discussed the inspiration behind her hit web series, “Royal Court,” which features celebrities including Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Matt Smith, Cole Sprouse, David Corenswet and Charli XCX, dressed in medieval-inspired costumes as they discuss their careers and lives.

“What an incredibly novel idea you had back in 2023,” Meyers said. “To interview guests in sort of a makeshift castle. And how did it first occur to you that this would be a good thing to do?”

“Have you ever been to Medieval Times?” Broski responded, prompting Meyers to admit that he had never been.

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She added: “Oh, Seth. We should go day drinking at Medieval Times.”

Meyers appeared open to the idea, laughing at the prospect and speculating that “the mead flows pretty [regularly].”

“When I’m around, the mead’s flowing,” Broski assured the late night host. While pivoting back to the topic of her web show, Broski explained that she “really admire[d]” the innovation of Sean Evans’ “Hot Ones,” which inspired her to find her own version of “make them suffer and they’ll be honest.”

“Mix that with, I love ‘Game of Thrones,’” she added. “I love Medieval Times … I love this kind of whimsical – life is too short. So, this idea of everything being extravagant and beautiful and ridiculous, like, let’s combine those two worlds. And it was almost like, the more ridiculous the setting is, the more they’ll lean in.”

The formula has clearly worked, as Broski’s “Royal Court” has nabbed over 1.28 million followers and become a key stop for celebrities on press tours.

@latenightseth @Brittany reflects on the inspiration behind @Brittany Broski’s Royal Court ♬ original sound – Late Night with Seth Meyers

Watch Broski’s conversation with Meyers above.

“Late Night With Seth Meyers” airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. ET on NBC.

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Alyssa Ray

Alyssa Ray is the night news editor at TheWrap and boasts a passion for period dramas, horror films, musicals, romance novels, reality TV, pop music and theme parks. After growing up in Massachusetts, Alyssa found herself in Los Angeles through Emerson College’s internship program, where she majored in Marketing Communications. After a stint in publicity,…

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