Seth Meyers Reveals Wife’s Secret for Curing His ‘Day Drinking’ Hangovers: ‘I’ve Been Very Drunk’ | Video

Seth Meyers revealed that his wife Alexi Ashe has a secret to curing the hangovers he gets after pouring it back during his “Day Drinking” segments on “Late Night.”

The topic came up recently while the host was taking questions from the audience, as seen in a Thursday social media video post. One woman asked: “When you film the day drinking segments, are you just getting home wasted at like 3 p.m, and what does that look like?”

“I would say in recent years, they’ve been more from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and that’s pretty rough,” Meyers admitted. “The last couple though, my wife found this activated charcoal drink that you do before and I’ve been less hungover the next day. But I’ve been very drunk when I’ve gotten home that day.”

Audience Q&A!@sethmeyers talks about what it’s like getting home after filming an episode of “Day Drinking” pic.twitter.com/Meaeyk4Lss — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) April 2, 2026

Opening up further, the comedian recalled a time when he came home so drunk and reeked so badly of alcohol that his wife asked him to clean himself up.

“I remember the last time Alexi was like, ‘Oh, my God, you need to take a shower.’ ‘Cause I smelled so much like alcohol,” Meyers shared. “And my reaction was, it was like a 1950s soap opera star. I was like, ‘I will be sleeping on the couch! I don’t need to come home and be told I smell bad.’ She was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re a child.’”

Meyers’ “Day Drinking” segments, where the host spends a day at a bar trying out different alcoholic beverages with celebrity guests, has become a popular fixture of his NBC show. Some of the guests he’s had a sip with include Sabrina Carpenter, Lizzo, Kristen Stewart, Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers and many more.