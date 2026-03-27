Seth Meyers Questions Trump’s Latest Fixation on Office Supplies: ‘That’s a Symptom’ | Video

President Trump discussed office supplies during multiple appearances this week and, to Seth Meyers, that’s very clearly a symptom of a health issue.

To kick off his “A Closer Look” segment on Thursday, the NBC host sarcastically stated that Trump “spoke directly to the concerns that are on everyone’s mind” at his latest cabinet meeting, before immediately playing a clip of the president telling a nearly minute-long story about a pen he was using. Trump boasted about how cheap he got the pen for and, as he wrapped things up, he declared “It’s a business story!”

“No, that’s not a story. That’s a symptom,” Meyers joked. “That felt like it went on for two days, and considering the war in Iran is costing a billion dollars a day, your pen savings aren’t making up the difference!”

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Meyers then immediately questioned why Trump has been talking about office supplies so much when the country is mid-war, reminding viewers that earlier this week, the president randomly regaled press with the story about how the paperclip was “discovered.”

“I’m sorry, did you just want to be president because you thought it would look good on your application to Staples?” Meyers quipped, before launching into his Trump impression. “‘Why would I be a fit to the staples team? Well, for one, I’m a people person!’”

Eventually, Meyers turned his attention to Trump saying that the U.S. won the war in Iran in the first hour, and celebrated as much.

“Woo! We won the war, pens for everyone!” Meyers joked. “Just make sure the cheap kind we’re not doing the high-end pens.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.