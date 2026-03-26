Seth Meyers Runs Down Trump’s Campaign Promises: ‘Like Me at the Emmys, 0 for 3’ | Video

Seth Meyers found some common ground with President Trump on Wednesday night, as the NBC late night host compared their track record on certain wins.

To kick off his “A Closer Look” segment, Meyers once again reminded viewers of Trump’s main campaign promises. He joked that others may not remember them all, but he does, “because I have his tweets tattooed all over my body like ‘Memento.’” Really, it came down to a few tentpole items: bringing down prices, ending foreign wars and deporting violent criminals.

“Damn, he’s like me at the Emmys, 0 for 3!” Meyers joked.

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Indeed, prices are currently higher than ever, particularly on gas, and that largely stems from the president waging war in Iran. On top of that, as Meyers pointed out during the segment, the Trump administration recently told Republicans to stop talking about mass deportations altogether.

But, Meyers conceded that his Emmy track record is a little worse than Trump’s campaign promise record, given how many times the NBC host has actually been nominated.

“That’s only for outstanding talk show,” he said of that 0 for 3 standing. “If you include all the other categories, we’re 0 for 15. And if you include all the times I lost at ‘SNL’ — you know what? I don’t want to talk [about] this, I mean, why’d we put this in?”

“Just glad ‘SNL’ went on such a long winning streak after I left,” Meyers continued bitterly. “I hope Colin Jost brings all his Emmys with him the next time he goes bobsledding.”

At that, Meyers brought up the viral video of Jost trying bobsledding at this year’s Olympic, during which the “Weekend Update” anchor properly freaked out. According to Meyers, that footage deserves an Emmy.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.