Seth Meyers Laughs at Colin Jost’s Olympics Bobsled Video: ‘Found Something Scarier’ Than a Michael Che Joke About Scarlett Johansson

“SNL” writer and star Colin Jost celebrated this year’s Olympic Games by going bobsledding for the first time ever and, well, it terrified him. But that terror delighted Seth Meyers, who marveled at the “Weekend Update” anchor finding something that scared him more than a joke about his wife.

After a few weeks on hiatus specifically because of Olympic coverage, Meyers returned on Monday night and, during his “A Closer Look” segment, made sure to catch up on some of the biggest stories from the games, including Vice President JD Vance getting booed at opening ceremonies. The NBC host was extra excited about bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor winning a gold medal, simply because of her name.

“I’ve always said, if a Meyers is going to win a gold medal, it sure as hell isn’t going to be me,” he joked. “And it sure as hell wasn’t going to be in the bobsled. If you want to know how a former ‘Weekend Update’ anchor would do in the bobsled, please listen to a few seconds of current ‘Weekend Update’ anchor Colin Jost screaming during a practice run.”

At that, a clip began playing, in which Jost indeed screams his way through a bobsled run, and cursing from how scared he was.

“I love that he finally found something scarier than reading a joke Che wrote about his wife,” Meyers joked when the footage ended.

For those unfamiliar, each year, “Weekend Update” hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost hold a joke swap where they write jokes for one another to read on-air — and the person reading doesn’t see or hear the joke ahead of time. Colin Jost is married to actress Scarlett Johansson, and she is a regular target of Che’s during the bit.

Che has previously made Jost make fun of Johansson’s age, her body, and more, occasionally to the horror of Johansson herself.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.