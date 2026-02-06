JD Vance Gets Booed at Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony: ‘Whistling, Jeering, Some Applause’ | Video

Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha were noticeably booed during the opening ceremony for the Winter Olympics taking place in Milan.

While the United States walked during the opening ceremony, the vice president and his wife were shown smiling and waving. Their appearance was met largely by boos from the crowd to the point that it was acknowledged on- air.

“There’s the Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha,” journalist Adrienne Arsenault said. “Oop … those are a lot of boos for him. Whistling, jeering, some applause. Not a long shot of him.”

JD Vance and his wife got loudly booed at the Olympics. I thought Donald Trump said the US was respected around the world? pic.twitter.com/muYJgbZUqH — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) February 6, 2026

The booing came as a shock to more than a few journalists who have been covering the Olympics for years. Despite disagreements, country leaders rarely get such an audible callout during the opening ceremonies. Sportswriter Christine Brennan also noted the moment.

“It’s very rare to hear boos at an Olympic opening ceremony,” she wrote. “In my 22 Olympics it probably has happened but I sure don’t remember it. Vice President JD Vance just got booed when he appeared on the big screen. The US athletes, on the other hand, received loud cheers.”

It’s very rare to hear boos at an Olympic opening ceremony. In my 22 Olympics it probably has happened but I sure don’t remember it. Vice President JD Vance just got booed when he appeared on the big screen. The US athletes, on the other hand, received loud cheers. — Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) February 6, 2026

Along with the boos for Vance, there was strong support when Denmark was announced. This is likely a sign of support from the larger global community, since President Trump has repeatedly threatened the country, demanding they cede control of Greenland to the United States.

Vance was getting flak about going to the Olympics before showing up onscreen and getting booed. Seth Meyers slammed the VP and his wife a month ago when it was announced that they would be attending the Winter Games.

“Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance are set next month to attend the opening ceremony for the Winter Olympics, partly as a diplomatic move, and partly to shop for new countries to threaten,” Meyers joked at the time.