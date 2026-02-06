Olympic Skier Says Representing The US ‘Brings Up Mixed Emotions’ Amid ICE Raids | Video

Team USA Olympic freestyle skier Hunter Hess explained how representing the U.S. in the 2026 Milano Cortina Games brings about “mixed emotions” amid the ICE raids back home.

In an interview Friday following the Winter Games opening ceremony. Hess and his fellow competitor Chris Lillis were asked about representing the United States with the turmoil caused by President Trump’s ICE raids back home. Both agreed it was not exactly easy.

“It brings up mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now I think,” Hess said. “It’s a little hard. There’s obviously a lot that I’m not the biggest fan of and I think a lot of people aren’t. If it aligns with my moral values I feel like I’m representing it – just because I wear the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S.”

Lillis added: “I feel like as a country we need to focus on respecting everybody’s rights and making sure that we’re treating our citizens, as well as anybody, with love and respect. I hope that when people look at athletes competing in the Olympics they realize that’s the America we’re trying to represent.”

The ICE raids in the U.S. hit a boiling point in January with the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti on the streets of Minneapolis. Both were shot and killed following interactions with agents and those responsible remain unpunished. In an interview with NBC’s Tom Llamas this week, Trump called the victims “no angels” and tried to explain how ICE feels worse than anybody over the pair’s shooting deaths.

The low opinion for the United States was felt throughout the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony. Vice President JD Vance was heard being booed upon mention at one point and the crowd gave a rapturous round of applause to Denmark as Trump continues to threaten action against them unless the U.S. is given control of Greenland.