Seth Meyers Jokes JD Vance Is Attending Olympics Opening Ceremony to ‘Shop for New Countries to Threaten’ | Video

Vice President JD Vance is set to attend the Olympic opening ceremonies this year, but Seth Meyers is pretty sure it’s just so Vance can “shop for new countries” for President Trump to threaten to invade or take over.

To kick off his monologue on Tuesday night, the NBC host commemorated the one-year anniversary of Trump being back in office, noting that “I’ll be celebrating with the traditional first anniversary gift: paper.” Of course, he meant rolling papers, as an image immediately displayed. Meyers eventually turned his jokes to the Vice President though.

“Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance are set next month to attend the opening ceremony the Winter Olympics, partly as a diplomatic move, and partly to shop for new countries to threaten,” Meyers joked.

The late night host was, of course, referring to the Trump administration’s continued threats against multiple countries, most recently Greenland and Norway. On Wednesday morning, the president demanded immediate negotiations for Greenland, in hopes to build his long-talked about Golden Dome.

Elsewhere in his monologue, Meyers made fun of Trump for once again promising to cut drug prices “by 300, 400, and even 500%”

“Once again, 100% is the most you can lower a price,” the host reminded Trump. “How did you ever run a casino? Oh, right. Briefly.”

Meyers made sure to make digs at the whole Trump administration though, this time including First Lady Melania Trump.

“First Lady Melania Trump spoke last week in an event hosted by the video call service Zoom. Kind of surprising for someone who spent the last 10 years on mute,” he joked.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full monologue in the video above.