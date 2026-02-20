Seth Meyers’ Eerily Accurate Prediction About Trump Teasing UFOs to Distract From Epstein Files Resurfaces | Video

As President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he will direct his administration to release files on UFOs and the possibility of alien life, a clip of late-night host Seth Meyers resurfaced. Seven months ago, Meyers had predicted that Trump might make a UFO-related declaration to divert attention from revelations about Jeffrey Epstein.

Last July, Trump faced a barrage of negative press when The Wall Street Journal reported that he sent Epstein, the late convicted sex offender, a lewd birthday message in 2003. The message contained a fictional, cryptic dialogue embedded in a drawing of a woman’s torso. Trump denies writing the message and is suing the Journal.

As the Epstein story began to snowball, Meyers joked on the July 24 episode of “Late Night” that Trump was likely looking for a way to distract the public.

“Whatever is in those Epstein files must be really f–king bad,” Meyers said at the time. “They must be finding so many mentions of Trump, they’re going to have to change the name to the Trump files featuring Jeffrey Epstein. They’re so desperate to distract everyone.”

The comedian the added, “I honestly think we’re just one Epstein story away from Trump announcing that UFOs are real.”

You can watch the “Late Night” segment yourself in the video below.

The Justice Department eventually released some of its files on Epstein, despite a November law requiring the release of all material with only victims’ names redacted. Even so, portions of the files beyond victims’ identities and images were also redacted. The controversy has been a thorny issue for the Trump administration, drawing criticism from government officials, media pundits, and the public over continued secrecy.

Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing or knowledge of Epstein’s criminal activities. On Tuesday, he reiterated he had “nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein.”

On Thursday, Trump announced he would release documents related to UFOs, writing on Truth Social.

“Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters. GOD BLESS AMERICA!,” the president wrote.

The topic of aliens swirled around the Trump administration this week after former President Barack Obama found himself in hot water over comments about the existence of extraterrestrial life.

During an appearance on Brian Tyler Cohen‘s podcast last week, Obama took part in a rapid-fire Q&A that touched on whether aliens have ever visited Earth. “They’re real but I haven’t seen them,” Obama said during Cohen’s lightning round of questions. “And they’re not being kept in … What is it? Area 51. There’s no underground facility unless there’s this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the president of the United States.”

A few days later, Obama walked back the comments on social media, saying the chances are high that extraterrestrial life exists but clarifying that he saw no evidence of aliens making contact with Earth while serving as president.

Still, the comments were enough for reporters to pepper White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and the president himself with questions about alien lifeforms.