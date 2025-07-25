Seth Meyers Says Trump’s ‘Desperate’ Distractions From Epstein Must Mean He’s in the Files So Much, They’re Actually the ‘Trump Files’ | Video

President Donald Trump remains determined to not talk about the Epstein files, where his name reportedly appears multiple times, publicly encouraging his allies to talk about almost anything else. That insistence has Seth Meyers convinced now that Trump is named a lot more than people might think.

During his “A Closer Look” segment on Thursday night, the NBC host called out the president for using a press conference this week to encourage anyone asked about the Epstein files to instead pivot to accusing former president Obama of crimes.

“You should mention that every time they give you a question that’s not appropriate, just say, ‘Oh, by the way, Obama cheated on the election,’” Trump encouraged.

Play video

“It’s like watching a magician explain a magic trick, and it’s also a s–tty trick,’” Meyers joked. “‘So first you throw down the smoke pellet, then you got to run away as fast as you can!’”

As Meyers continued, he noted that Trump loyalists are falling in line with this tactic though, namely Tulsi Gabbard, the president’s intelligence director. After watching a clip of Gabbard pushing the allegations, Meyers only had one reaction.

“Whatever’s in those Epstein files must be really f–king bad,” he said. “They must be finding so many mentions of Trump, they’re gonna have to change the name to ‘The Trump Files Featuring Jeffrey Epstein.’”

“They’re so desperate to distract everyone, they’re claiming that Barack Obama is guilty of treasonous conspiracy and leading a coup against Trump. Barack Obama, the guy couldn’t even get away with smoking a cigarette in his own house,” Meyers continued mockingly. “I honestly think we’re one more Epstein story away from Trump just announcing that UFOs are real.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’s full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.